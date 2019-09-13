The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Phillips Street at 12:17 a.m. No one was injured.
• A fraud complaint was reported on Landings Drive at 6:01 a.m.
• A structure fire was reported on East Georgetown Road at 9:31 a.m. A caller advised that smoke was coming out of a mobile home. A male on oxygen had been evacuated and no one else was in the residence. Firefighters determined there was no fire and that the smoke appeared to be coming from beneath the trailer.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 11:13 a.m.
• A missing person was reported on Highland Parkway at 12:02 p.m. A caller advised they had not seen their 48-year-old son since Saturday morning. Police determined “there’s no element of the subject being missing.”
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Buttimer Avenue at 12:14 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Doctors Drive at 12:26 p.m. A female juvenile was found in possession of marijuana at Western Hills High School.
• A fraud complaint was reported on West Second Street at 2:48 p.m.
• A fraud complaint was reported on Chinook Trail at 3:25 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 5:55 p.m. The female caller said the home's door had been kicked in. She told the dispatcher that she did not want an officer.
• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 6:08 p.m. The previous female caller rephoned the dispatcher to request an officer and added she didn’t know who may have done it.
• A possible gas leak was reported on Schenkel Lane at 6:21 p.m. A caller at Blue’s Citgo said there was a strong smell of gas and he believed a pipe may have burst.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 7:06 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Union Ridge Road at 7:13 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Wash Road at 9:14 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 10:51 p.m.