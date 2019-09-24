Blotter 2

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

• An assault was reported on East Main Street at 1:08 a.m. A female caller at Papa John’s Pizza said a male employee assaulted her and left the scene. She declined treatment by EMS.

• A theft was reported on Langford Avenue at 1:17 a.m.

• A missing person was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 2:30 a.m. A caller reported his fiancé hadn’t come home or been seen since 8:30 the night before. The fiancé was later located.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Woodland Avenue at 7:36 a.m.

• A missing person was reported on Cherry Lane at 9:22 a.m. He was later located at Walmart.

• Vandalism was reported on Ridgewood Lane at 9:23 a.m.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on East Main Street at 10:06 a.m.

• A missing person was reported on Ringo Avenue at 11:44 a.m. No further information was available.

• Fraud was reported on Buffalo Trail at 12:41 p.m.

• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:40 p.m.

• An assault was reported on St. Johns Road at 1:44 p.m. The caller said it occurred around 1:30 a.m. and declined treatment by EMS.

• A burglary was reported on Butler Street at 1:48 p.m. The caller advised the front door and shed were broken into and that someone “urinated all over the beds” and “smeared feces all over the house.”

• A controlled burn was reported on Cherry Lane at 1:57 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Hanly Lane at 2:06 p.m.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on the East-West Connector at 3:03 p.m.

• A hit-and-run was reported on Versailles Road at 4:09 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 4:32 p.m.

• A drug offense was reported on Carson Place at 4:58 p.m.

• A ground fire was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:54 p.m.

• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:48 p.m.

• A theft was reported on C. Michael Davenport Boulevard at 8 p.m.

• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Louisville Road at 8:55 p.m. A rear-end collision occurred between a blue Toyota Camry and a black Nissan Altima. Both parties complained of neck pain but declined treatment by EMS.

