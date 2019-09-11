The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• An intoxicated person was reported on Louisville Road at 12:06 a.m. The caller advised there was a female at the location who “keeps taking all of her clothes off and running around.” The female was transported by EMS to the hospital.
• A burglary was reported on Allnutt Drive at 6:38 a.m. The caller reported hearing someone in the basement and that it had been going on for a while. An officer determined it was the caller’s oxygen machine making the noise.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 8:04 a.m.
• A fraud complaint was reported on West Second Street at 8:05 a.m.
• A fraud complaint was reported on West Second Street at 9:58 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Louisville Road at 10:37 a.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 12:40 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Cedar Ridge Road at 12:46 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 1:44 p.m. No further information was available.
• A drug offense was reported at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road at 1:45 p.m. No further information was available.
• A drug offense was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 2:25 p.m. A caller reported finding her daughter “in the bathroom shooting up” and advised the needle was in her daughter’s bag and the spoon was in the emergency room nurses station.
• A controlled burn was reported on Owenton Road at 3:05 p.m.
• A shoplifting was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 4:43 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 4:52 p.m. No one was injured.
• A missing person was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 6:46 p.m. A female caller reported her son hadn't come home from school. He later showed up at the residence.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Leonardwood Drive at 11:03 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 11:34 p.m.