The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• An assault was reported on Brookhaven Drive at 1:34 a.m. The female caller said she wanted her boyfriend off the property and advised she “found him in the basement with another woman.”
• A deceased person was reported on Dry Ridge Road at 6:15 a.m. The female caretaker reported she checked on an 80-year-old male at 5:30 a.m. and he was unresponsive. The coroner was called.
• Vandalism was reported on Schenkel Lane at 7:23 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Potomac Court at 10:47 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 12:13 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Village Drive at 12:21 p.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 12:23 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Mero Street at 1:01 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Duncan Road at 2:34 p.m. A caller reported a 29-year-old male had run away. He was later located and returned home.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Cline Street at 2:59 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Avenue at 3:01 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Commerce Boulevard at 3:23 p.m. No one was injured.
• Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 3:51 p.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Galbraith Road at 5:11 p.m. A shed caught fire and affected power lines. There were no injuries, but radiant heat caused minor damage to a house, according to Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe. The Frankfort Plant Board was called in to repair the lines.
• A theft was reported on Potomac Court at 6:21 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 7:12 p.m.