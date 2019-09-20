The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A trespasser was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 4:42 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 5:14 a.m.
• A deceased person was reported on Pinnacle Court at 6:12 a.m. A 71-year-old female was found not breathing. The Franklin County coroner was called.
• Vandalism was reported on Centennial Avenue at 7:40 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 9:11 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 9:17 a.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on Choate Street at 9:58 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 2:36 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Schenkel Lane at 2:42 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 3:06 p.m.
• A missing person was reported at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road at 3:07 p.m. No further information was available.
• A structure fire was reported on Jones Lane at 4:04 p.m. Firefighters extinguished a house fire. The Frankfort Plant Board and Columbia Gas were contacted.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on East Georgetown Road at 4:25 p.m. Issac Gray, 18, of Frankfort, suffered minor injuries after he lost control of his vehicle near Providence Church. According to Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire, Gray said the front end of his truck snapped.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 4:32 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Powhatan Trail at 10:06 p.m. A female in a black shirt with her hair in a bun, who the caller said “may be drunk,” was trying to get into the apartment. The caller threatened to "use a baseball bat" if the female forced open the door. The female went into another apartment across from the caller's.
• A trespasser was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 11:31 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Harrodswood Road at 11:55 p.m.