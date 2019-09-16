Blotter 2

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:

Friday

• A burglary was reported on Leawood Drive at 12:40 a.m. A female caller reported that she came home and the door frame was busted. She advised that nothing appeared to be missing.

• A theft was reported on Bender Drive at 8:37 a.m.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Crescent Avenue at 9:44 a.m.

• A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 9:54 a.m. A caller advised that a “dog has been injured and someone is going in the house.” The caller said he would be in later to make a police report.

• A smoke odor was reported on Old U.S. 127 at 10:02 a.m. Fire officials did not find anything.

• A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 10:16 a.m.

• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Deepwood Drive at 10:34 a.m. A caller reported a male was having a mental breakdown and said “he was going to get a shotgun and kill his neighbor.” EMS was requested and a male was detained for his “own safety.”

• A burglary was reported on Village Drive at 10:47 a.m. An officer was advised that a “kid at school said he was trying to break into a house.” The residence was found to be secure.

• A burglary was reported on Michael Boulevard at 11:06 a.m. The caller wanted to file a report for an incident that occurred the day before.

• An assault was reported on West Second Street at 11:25 a.m. A person, who walked into the police station, wanted to file a reported for an incident that occurred more than a year ago.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Jones Lane at 11:58 a.m. No one was injured.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Tamworth Lane at 1:08 p.m. No one was injured.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Old Soldiers Lane at 1:36 p.m.

• A trespasser was reported on Louisville Road at 2:19 p.m.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 3:30 p.m. No one was injured.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Main Street at 4:41 p.m. No one was injured.

• A ground fire was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:11 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 7:44 p.m.

• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Quachita Trail at 8:58 p.m. A caller reported receiving a phone call from the father of a friend he loaned money to. The father said he was “coming with a Colt 45” after the caller asked him to repay his son’s loan. Officers determined no threats were made.

Saturday

• A deceased person was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 1:25 a.m. Staff at Frankfort Regional Medical Center requested the coroner. No further information was available.

• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Cline Street at 4:45 a.m. A caller reported a male was walking in the street and possibly had a gun in his hand. Officers made contact with the subject, who was unarmed, in a backyard. He was arrested and transported to Franklin County Regional Jail.

• Vandalism was reported on Westwood Drive at 5:29 a.m.

• A trespasser was reported on Augusta Street at 7:35 a.m.

• A fire investigation was conducted on Limestone Drive at 10:08 a.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Royal Parkway at 10:14 a.m.

• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:27 a.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Cardwell Lane at 11:21 a.m.

• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Village Drive at 1:13 p.m.

• A fire investigation was conducted on Flynn Avenue at 1:22 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 2:34 p.m.

• An assault was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 2:40 p.m. A caller advised that an older male, who was working in the apartments, grabbed the caller's daughter and attempted to kiss her.

• A ground fire was reported on Benson Valley Road at 4:48 p.m.

• A controlled burn was reported on Cardwell Lane at 7:09 p.m.

• A smoke odor was reported on Louisville Road at 8:01 p.m.

• A theft was reported in Brighton Park Boulevard at 11:13 p.m.

Sunday

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Old Harrodsburg Road at 5:02 a.m.

• A burglary was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 8 a.m. A female caller advised someone had gotten into her shed and attempted to steal her mower.

• A theft was reported on Clay Avenue at 8:14 a.m.

• A theft was reported on East Second Street at 10:16 a.m.

• A missing person was reported on Brookfield Drive at 10:47 a.m. A mother reported her daughter never returned from a friend's house.

• A trespasser was reported on St. Johns Road at 11:33 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Conway Street at 11:47 a.m.

• A theft was reported on Ewing Court at 3:07 p.m.

• A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 7:46 p.m. The mother from a previous call filed a report at the police station.

• A burglary was reported on East Campbell Street at 10:31 p.m. A female caller reported hearing “knocking at the door and windows and it sounds like they are trying to get in.” The caller then advised that she didn’t hear anything else.

