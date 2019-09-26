The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• A burglary was reported on Isaac Shelby Circle West at 12:26 a.m. A female caller said she heard someone else in the house.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 6:13 a.m. No one was injured.
• Vandalism was reported on Parkwood Place at 7:01 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on West Third Street at 7:55 a.m.
• A rubbish fire was reported on Fortune Drive at 10:08 a.m.
• Fraud was reported on Donalynn Drive at 11:40 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Ojibwa Trail at 11:40 a.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 11:49 a.m. The back porch of a residence was on fire and the caller said a dog may be in the house. It was determined the dog was in a different residence and firefighters contained the fire, which was caused by a burning cigarette, to the porch.
• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 12:47 p.m. The call was phoned in by an FPD officer. No further information was available.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Ridgeview Drive at 1:54 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Main Street at 2:54 p.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 3:11 p.m.
• A rubbish fire was reported on Big Eddy Road at 3:26 p.m.
• A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 3:30 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Wallace Avenue at 4:18 p.m.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Washington Street at 5:03 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 5:09 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Hopi Trail at 7:03 p.m.
• An assault was reported on West Second Street at 7:13 p.m. A person walked in to the police station to report she had been sexually assaulted. No further information was available.
• A theft was reported on Cherrywood Drive at 7:49 p.m.