The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Brawner Street at 7:53 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on East Georgetown Road at 9:53 a.m.
• A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:20 a.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Louisville Road at 10:31 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Landings Drive at 10:34 a.m.
• A possible gas leak was reported on Glenns Creek Road at 12:37 p.m. The caller advised that a tractor hit a gas line while mowing. Columbia Gas was contacted and sent a unit.
• A burglary was reported on Washington Street at 2:41 p.m. A caller reported two male subjects were trying to break a window at a church.
• A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:04 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Tupelo Trail at 5:51 p.m. A caller reported a daughter's bedroom window screen had been removed and that it happened around 7 a.m. No entry was made.
• A missing person was reported on Owenton Avenue at 6:34 p.m. The caller advised that a son had told his mother he was "leaving the state and took off." He returned an hour later.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 6:36 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on East Main Street at 10:14 p.m.
Saturday
• A burglary was reported on Ensign Drive at 12:18 a.m. A female caller reported hearing someone outside her house "trying to steal her air conditioning unit."
• A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 1:35 a.m. A caller reported a male subject who had been trespassing earlier had returned to the location.
• Vandalism was reported on North Lime Street at 9:06 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Lebanon Road at 11:07 a.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:25 a.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:44 a.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Reed Drive at 11:52 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Till Way Lane at 12:13 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on East Georgetown Road at 12:15 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:39 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Patricia Street at 1:09 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Powhatan Trail at 2:03 p.m. No one was injured.
• A trespasser was reported on Marlowe Court at 3:26 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Pinnacle Court at 3:55 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Steadmantown Lane at 5:20 p.m. An anonymous caller reported that a male in an apartment next door was beating a female. Both parties reported that all was OK, but police asked the male to leave the location because he didn't live there.
• An assault was reported on Leawood Drive at 5:35 p.m. A caller advised that young people were fighting in a parking lot. Police were unable to locate them.
• A missing person was reported on Ninevah Road at 5:39 p.m. A caller reported that an 87-year-old male with dementia was missing. He was later located.
• A trespasser was reported on Lewis Ferry Road at 5:58 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Marlowe Court at 8:44 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Pheasant Drive at 9:04 p.m.
Sunday
• A missing person was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 12:11 a.m.
• A caller reported shots fired on Compton Drive at 1:49 a.m. A caller reported hearing one or two shots but wasn't sure if it was a gun or fireworks. Police determined the complaint was unfounded.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Meadow View Drive at 5:08 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 9:04 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Versailles Road at 9:58 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Peaks Mill Road at 10:08 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 12:24 p.m. No one was injured.
• An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 12:37 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 12:54 p.m.
• A shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 1:40 p.m.
• A possible gas leak was reported on Keeneland Court at 3:14 p.m. Columbia Gas advised that a technician was on the scene of a gas leak at a residence.
• A ground fire was reported on Leestown Road at 5:58 p.m. Police advised it was a controlled burn.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Chinook Trail at 6:10 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Bridgeport Road at 7:16 p.m.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 9:27 p.m.