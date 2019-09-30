The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• Two female callers reported hearing a shot fired on North Scruggs Lane at 12:25 a.m. Both callers said the shots sounded close, but police were unable to locate anyone.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Holmes Street at 4:10 a.m. No one was injured.
• A caller reported shots fired on Lyons Drive at 7:52 a.m. A caller said the shot sounded very close, but police were unable to locate anyone.
• Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 10:25 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 4:12 p.m. The caller in the emergency room at Frankfort Regional Medical Center wanted a report taken on an incident that allegedly took place at The Academy.
• A theft was reported on Chinook Trail at 4:29 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Louisville Road at 6:31 p.m. A female allegedly hit the caller but had since left the location.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 8:22 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Chenault Road at 8:54 p.m. No one was injured.
• A hit-and-run was reported on College Park Drive at 9:43 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Schofield Lane at 10:08 p.m.
Saturday
• A trespasser was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 7:24 a.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Walter Todd Drive at 8:31 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Commercial Drive at 11:03 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 12:48 p.m. No one was injured.
• A structure fire was reported on St. Johns Road at 2:26 p.m. Someone was burning boxes and the fire spread to the backyard and a trailer. The fire was extinguished and the residents were advised there is a burn ban in effect for Franklin County.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:42 p.m.
• A fire rescue was conducted on University Drive at 6:30 p.m. A caller reported the power went out and a Kentucky State University student was stuck in an elevator.
• A theft was reported on Briarpatch Lane at 9:24 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Marlowe Court at 10:22 p.m.
Sunday
• A caller reported shots fired on Deepwood Drive at 12:15 a.m. A female caller said her neighbor had fired a gun in his apartment. Police reported there was no evidence that shots were fired in the residence.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Leawood Drive at 12:25 a.m. A male caller said there was “a man upstairs slamming stuff around” and he was “about to get his pistol” and "mess people up." The man talked to officers and no report was taken.
• A caller reported shots fired on Baltrusol Court at 12:25 a.m. The caller reported hearing three shots, possibly from a shotgun. Police were unable to locate anyone.
• A caller reported shots fired on Marlowe Court at 3:02 a.m. The caller's son heard shots in the area. Police were unable to locate anyone.
• A traffic light was reported out on St. Clair Street at 10:13 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Chinook Trail at 10:38 a.m.
• A missing person was reported on Slickaway Road at 10:43 a.m. A female caller advised her daughter never came home from work the night before and that she walks home. The female later returned and was intoxicated but OK.
• Vandalism was reported on O’Brien Street at 10:57 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on O’Brien Street at 11:52 a.m. A police officer on another call noticed an open door at the neighbor’s house. A side window was broken, but nothing appeared to be missing.
• A theft was reported on Buffalo Trail at 12:32 p.m.
• A deceased person was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 12:42 p.m. The coroner was called.
• A theft was reported on Seneca Trail at 1:46 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Interstate 64 West at 2:41 p.m. No one was injured.
• Vandalism was reported on East Main Street at 3:56 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 5:40 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on University Drive at 6:25 p.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 6:58 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Owenton Road at 9:44 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Old Lawrenceburg Road at 10:16 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Brawner Street at 10:18 p.m. A female caller reported that someone was trying to get into her back door and she saw a taller male in her backyard. Police were unable to locate any signs of forced entry and everything was OK.