The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A theft was reported on Swigert Avenue at 12:42 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Chenault Road at 1:37 a.m. No one was injured.
• A drug offense was reported on East Second Street at 2:22 a.m.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 2:54 a.m. A female caller said a man in a tan truck with four other people came to her residence looking for her boyfriend. She reported that the man pulled a gun out but did not say he was going to use it. Lawrenceburg police were notified.
• A theft was reported on Forest Ridge Drive at 4:59 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 6:05 a.m. A female said she was assaulted by her boyfriend.
• A possible gas leak was reported on River Ridge Road at 9:35 a.m. The caller with a company working on a sidewalk said a gas line on the right side of the road had been hit and there was a gas smell and hissing sound. Columbia Gas was notified and reported a gas line had been severed.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Main Street at 11:29 a.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:48 a.m.
• Fraud was reported on Clearwater Lane at 11:57 a.m.
• A smoke smell was reported on Fortune Drive at 12:03 p.m. The caller said two small bushes caught fire but the flames were out and it was just smoking.
• A drug offense was reported on Chenault Road at 12:16 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 12:26 p.m. A female caller said she came home to an open window and was worried someone may be inside. Police cleared the house and reported there was no sign of forced entry.
• Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 2:18 p.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Schenkel Lane at 2:26 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on East Main Street at 4:01 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on John Davis Drive at 5:54 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Schenkel Lane at 6:35 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on East Georgetown Road at 8:13 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Noel Avenue at 8:25 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on East Georgetown Road at 8:28 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Owenton Avenue at 9:38 p.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 9:50 p.m.