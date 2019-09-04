The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Georgetown Road at 3:04 a.m. No one was injured.
• A missing person was reported on North Lime Street at 4:04 a.m. A caller advised that her daughter was “talking out of her head, hadn’t been taking her medication” and had left on foot.
• A complaint of shots fired was reported on Murray Street at 5:35 a.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 9:43 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Fair Oaks Lane at 10:37 a.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Marlowe Court at 11:33 a.m. The caller said a red moped had been stolen. It was later recovered.
• A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 11:54 a.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Coldstream Drive at 12:10 p.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Wallace Avenue at 12:15 p.m.
• A fire rescue was conducted on Barrett Avenue at 1:17 p.m. The caller reported an electrical short on top of the building. All the occupants were evacuated and the Frankfort Plant Board was notified.
• A trespasser was reported on East Main Street at 1:39 p.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Greenfields Lane at 2:55 p.m.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 3:18 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Schenkel Lane at 3:42 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Harvieland Road at 3:49 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Huntington Woods Road at 5:30 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bark Branch Road at 6:21 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Flat Creek Road at 6:37 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Sequoyah Trail at 7:02 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Mills Lane at 7:43 p.m. The caller reported a 16-year-old male stated that he was not returning home.
• A fraud was reported on East Main Street at 7:47 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Marlowe Court at 7:49 p.m. The female caller initially reported a black 1999 Toyota Camry had been stolen but called back to say it was found.
• A missing person was reported on Letcher Avenue at 8:12 p.m. The caller reported not being able to find a sister and her boyfriend. The caller notified authorities that the two had been found.
• A burglary was reported on Marlowe Court at 8:14 p.m. The caller reported returning home after two weeks and finding that “the apartment was destroyed.”
• A drug offense was reported on Holmes Street at 8:45 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Leawood Drive at 8:45 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on West Second Street at 8:50 p.m. The caller's 14-year-old daughter heard someone inside the residence. The residence was clear and there was no sign of forced entry.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 9:56 p.m.