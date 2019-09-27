The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A theft was reported on Allnutt Drive at 12:38 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Pinnacle Court at 3:11 a.m.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Louisville Road at 8:02 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Allnutt Drive at 8:19 a.m.
• A fire rescue was conducted on Louisville Road at 9:23 a.m.
• A missing person was reported at the police station on West Second Street at 10:15 a.m. The person was located in the Shelby County Detention Center.
• A trespasser was reported on Cardinal Avenue at 10:53 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 11:32 a.m. No one was injured.
• A shoplifter was reported on John Davis Drive at 11:34 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Wallace Avenue at 12:06 p.m.
• A sexual offense was reported on West Second Street at 12:51 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Doctors Drive at 1:13 p.m. A person at Western Hills High School was allegedly in possession of marijuana.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Laffoon Drive at 2:18 p.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 3:25 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Quachita Trail at 4:30 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 5:31 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on John Davis Drive at 5:55 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Dabney Street at 6:14 p.m. A female caller reported a rape that allegedly occurred a couple of months ago.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on John Davis Drive at 6:27 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Powhatan Trail at 6:59 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Pinnacle Court at 9:16 p.m. No one was injured.
• A drug offense was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 9:31 p.m.