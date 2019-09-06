The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A burglary was reported on Louisville Road at 2:20 a.m. The caller reported that someone had broken the lock on his apartment door.
• A fire alarm was reported at Kentucky State University on South University Drive at 2:52 a.m. KSU was notified and the building was evacuated. The university located where the alarm was coming from.
• A controlled burn was reported on Country Lane at 7:57 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Main Street at 8:14 a.m. No one was injured.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Wilkinson Street at 9:20 a.m.
• A fraud complaint was reported on West Second Street at 9:20 a.m.
• A fire rescue was reported in an elevator on St. Clair Street at 10:09 a.m. It was determined that a child hit the button and everything was OK.
• A drug offense was reported on Marlowe Court at 1:22 p.m. The caller advised that lots of people were coming in and out of the residence next door and that he thought they are selling drugs. He said they were “being loud and riding around in cars full of people with no seat belts.” Police determined everything was OK.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Wapping Street at 1:32 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 1:50 p.m. The caller reported a lost wallet.
• A theft was reported on Ashmore Drive at 1:56 p.m. The caller advised “someone came in his house and took his keys to his vehicle and residence” and that the vehicle had been stolen twice before. He also told the dispatcher that his electricity had been turned off by the Frankfort Plant Board and was advised he could go to the office or call to have it turned back on.
• A vehicle fire was reported at 2:46 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on West Second Street at 3:04 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 3:31 p.m. A caller located a stolen weed trimmer that he believed was his. It was determined not to be his.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Hickory Drive at 4:43 p.m.
• A deceased person was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 5:05 p.m. A male caller reported that his 27-year-old son was not breathing or responding. The victim was taken to the medical examiner's office.
• A reckless driver was reported on U.S. 127 South at 7:10 p.m.
• A caller reported hearing shots fired on Main Street at 9:16 p.m. The caller advised hearing 10-11 shots and that it “sounded like it was coming from the river.”
• A trespasser was reported on Bryant-Benson Road at 10:12 p.m.