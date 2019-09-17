The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A drug offense was reported on Colonial Trace at 1:20 a.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 9:07 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Castile Court at 9:23 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Cardwell Lane at 9:47 a.m. A caller reported that it happened overnight in an apartment. No further information was available.
• A theft was reported on Limestone Drive at 11:51 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Carson Place at 12:06 p.m. No one was injured.
• A drug offense was reported on Doctors Drive at 12:13 p.m. A caller reported that someone at Western Hills High School possessed marijuana.
• A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 12:33 p.m. A caller reported that someone had cut the lock of a shed and stolen two chainsaws.
• A theft was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 12:47 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Jones Lane at 2:08 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Versailles Road at 2:19 p.m. A caller reported that he was punched in the face by the driver of a dump truck following a road rage incident. The caller advised the dump truck driver was “walking around, trying to get his buddies together and waving his fist around.”
• A theft was reported on Locust Ridge Road at 4:04 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on West Darbywood Drive at 4:30 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Ivy Avenue at 5:06 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Evergreen Road at 6:31 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 7:16 p.m. A caller reported a rape and advised police to meet at the hospital.
• A burglary was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 8:31 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Spring Street at 11:14 p.m.