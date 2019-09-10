The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A theft was reported on Marlowe Court at 12:45 a.m.
• A fraud complaint was reported on West Second Street at 7:49 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Evergreen Road at 8:03 a.m. The driver said an animal ran in front of his vehicle. Glass broke out of the vehicle window and the driver’s hands were bleeding. He was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Compton Drive at 9:04 a.m.
• A fire alarm was reported on Great Buffalo Trace at 9:12 a.m. It was determined to be a false alarm.
• A sexual offense was reported on U.S. 127 South at 9:47 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Hillview Court at 10:10 a.m. No further information was available.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 11:08 a.m.
• A fire rescue was conducted on University Drive at 11:39 a.m. A dispatcher at Kentucky State University reported that two people were stuck in an elevator in Hathaway Hall. They were rescued.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Holmes Street at 11:48 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Douglas Avenue at 12:11 p.m.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on John Davis Drive at 12:15 p.m. A caller advised that people in a black Honda car were doing drugs.
• A shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 12:27 p.m.
• A suspicious package was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 1:18 p.m. A caller at a business reported finding two bags “full of junk and a hospital urinal” under a truck.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 4:41 p.m.
• A theft was reported on U.S. 127 South at 5:02 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Leawood Drive at 6:47 p.m. The caller said a fight was in progress.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Harmony Landing at 7:45 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Lebanon Road at 7:51 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Quachita Trail at 10:35 p.m.