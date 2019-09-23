The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• A trespasser was reported on Flat Creek Road at 1:49 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 10:05 a.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on Capital Avenue at 11:34 a.m.
• Fraud was reported on Swigert Avenue at 12:01 p.m.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Chamberlin Avenue at 12:35 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Dry Ridge Road at 12:41 p.m. The caller said the vehicle hit a tree and the air bag deployed. The driver complained of rib pain.
• A missing person was reported on Schenkel Lane at 2:06 p.m. The caller advised a son hadn’t been home or gone to school in three days. No further information was available.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:43 p.m. No one was injured.
• A missing person was reported on Rosewood Lane at 4:12 p.m. No further information was available.
• A theft was reported on Cline Street at 5:29 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Landings Drive at 5:53 p.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on East Georgetown Road at 6:10 p.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Jones Lane at 6:16 p.m. The caller reported seeing flames coming from the steps of a residence where a fire was reported Thursday. The fire department extinguished small hot spots.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 7:40 p.m. No one was injured.
• A burglary was reported on Jackson Drive at 9:31 p.m. A female caller advised she heard someone upstairs in her house. She said she was sitting on the back porch and thinks someone might have gotten in the house then.
• A structure fire was reported on Harrodswood Road at 9:41 p.m. A caller advised there was smoke coming from an upstairs apartment. The fire department extinguished a small fire caused by burned food.
• A burglary was reported on Langford Avenue at 9:50 p.m. A caller said someone was trying to get into her mother-in-law’s house.
• A drug offense was reported on Marlowe Court at 10:47 p.m.
Saturday
• A drug offense was reported on East Main Street at 12:41 a.m.
• A robbery was reported on East Main Street at 1:54 a.m. An employee at University Lodge said people who were not supposed to be there were going in and out of a room. Police asked all occupants to leave.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Louisville Road at 4:18 a.m.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on River Ben Road at 4:25 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Calhoun Lane at 4:28 a.m. No one was injured.
• A burglary was reported on Leawood Drive at 5:37 a.m. A female caller stated someone was trying to get into the residence. Police located a vehicle at the location that was stolen from Alabama and arrested a male subject who had the keys to the vehicle.
• A missing person was reported on Landings Drive at 7:16 a.m. A mother from Louisville advised she had not heard from her son since the end of July.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 8:08 a.m. No one was injured.
• A trespasser was reported on Devane Lane at 9:47 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 9:49 a.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 10:51 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Coffee Tree Road at 11:23 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:37 p.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on Shadrick Ferry Road at 2:16 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Butler Street at 3:11 p.m. A female caller advised her “ex and his family broke into the residence and were taking things that are not his.” The caller said they had taken the washer and dryer.
• An assault was reported on Marlowe Court at 3:26 p.m. A female caller reported someone kicked in her door, beat her with a baseball bat and stole $600 from her husband’s wallet. She told police a male and female “held them hostage for an entire day” and “she is just now able to call police over the incident.”
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Collins Landing at 4:58 p.m. No one was injured.
• A trespasser was reported on Big Eddy Beach Road at 7:38 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Murray Street at 8:43 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on East Main Street at 9:12 p.m. The caller's mother “did not come home the night before and ... was having mental issues.”
• A missing person was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 10:19 p.m. A female caller advised she was unable to locate her husband.
• A theft was reported on Langford Avenue at 11:50 p.m.
Sunday
• A caller on Brawner Street reported hearing shots fired at 1:47 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 6:12 a.m. No one was injured.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Winding Way Drive at 7:40 a.m.
• A burglary was reported at Smoker Friendly Tobacco on Louisville Road at 7:53 a.m. No further information was available.
• A drug offense was reported on Spring Street at 1 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Louisville Road at 2:55 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:10 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Georgetown Road at 3:37 p.m. No one was injured.
• An assault was reported on Walter Todd Drive at 4:43 p.m. A caller reported someone had taken his fishing pole and phone and that when the alleged victim confronted the subject, he punched him in the eye. The man advised he would like an officer to handle the situation.
• A reckless driver was reported on Georgetown Road at 5:32 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 7:34 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 8:28 p.m. No further information was available.
• A reckless driver was reported on East Main Street at 9:58 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Harrodswood Road at 11:53 p.m.