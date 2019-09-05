The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• Two callers reported shots fired on St. Clair Street at 12:28 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Marlowe Court at 1:14 a.m. A caller reported hearing several people outside and said it “sounded physical.”
• A small fire was reported on Louisville Road at 5:33 a.m. A caller at Sonic reported a grease fire in the kitchen. The fire was extinguished and the health department was called in.
• A caller reported smelling smoke on West Broadway Street at 8:20 a.m. The fire department did not find a fire.
• A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 8:43 a.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Doctors Drive at 10:10 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Shelby Street at 10:51 a.m.
• The fire department responded to a rescue on St. Clair Street at 11:28 a.m. Dispatch received an automated call that someone was stuck in the elevator at the courthouse. The call was then canceled.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Wapping Street at 11:34 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Mills Lane at 12:26 p.m. A caller reported that a “subject slung gravel over her and she has injuries to her hand.” The victim did not require treatment by EMS.
• A trespasser was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 1:59 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Wapping Street at 2:14 p.m.
• A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 2:14 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:01 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Singleton Lane at 4:18 p.m. A female caller reported that her 16-year-old son had run away. He was later found at his father’s.
• An assault was reported on East Third Street at 4:45 p.m. The male caller reported his son was punched in the face by his mother.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 5:35 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on West Second Street at 5:46 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on East Main Street at 5:49 p.m. The caller advised that the back door was open and multiple items were broken.
• A drug offense was reported on West Second Street at 6:01 p.m.
• A rubbish fire was reported on Coldstream Drive at 7:12 p.m.
• A caller reported shots fired in the St. Clair Street parking garage at 7:35 p.m. The caller said a male in a green shirt fired a shot “in memorial to the homicide (on Wednesday)” and left the area. Police questioned the man, but no arrest was made.
• A reckless driver was reported on Versailles Road at 7:48 p.m.
• A theft was reported on West Broadway Street at 8:17 p.m.
• A shoplifting was reported on John Davis Drive at 8:29 p.m.
• A caller reported shots fired on Bryant-Benson Road at 8:54 p.m. It was determined someone was target practicing.
• A missing person was reported on Hanly Lane at 9:22 p.m. The female caller reported that her daughter, who ran away from an Elizabethtown facility, had shown up at her house but had since left again.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 10:44 p.m.