The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• A missing person was reported on Doctors Drive at 8:40 a.m. A female juvenile tried to get away from a school resource officer at Western Hills High School, refused to go back home and said she would run away again.
• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 9:46 a.m. A female caller reported a male wearing a Cincinnati Bengals sweatshirt attempted to break in and bust her daughter’s window.
• Vandalism was reported on Quachita Trail at 10:25 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Woodland Avenue at 10:30 a.m.
• A smoke odor was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 10:46 a.m. The caller advised seeing smoke visible in the yard. Firefighters determined it was a small mulch fire and extinguished it.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Dogwood Lane at 11:05 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Buttimer Avenue at 11:10 a.m.
• A motor vehicle was reported on West Main Street at 11:11 a.m. No one was injured.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Village Drive at 11:17 a.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Evergreen Road at 12:30 p.m.
• A burglary was reported at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road at 1:02 p.m. A person reported a box with pendants from Panama had been stolen.
• Fraud was reported on University Drive at 2:01 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Landings Drive at 5:34 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Ninevah Road at 7:44 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Cedar Road at 8:16 p.m. No one was injured.
• A burglary was reported on Meadow View Drive at 8:28 p.m. The caller was unsure what had been taken.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Louisville Road at 10:23 p.m.