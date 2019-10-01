The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• Vandalism was reported on Holmes Street at 12:43 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on West Third Street at 8 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Kendallwood Drive at 8:56 a.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Harp Pike at 9:12 a.m. The caller reported smoke in the house. However, it turned out to be a false alarm.
• A missing person was reported on East Main Street at 9:18 a.m. The juvenile was located at Franklin County High School.
• A drug offense was reported on Spring Street at 9:45 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Poa Drive at 9:50 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Bates Road at 10:21 a.m.
• Fraud was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 10:41 a.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 10:56 a.m.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 11:42 a.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Pulliam Drive at 11:57 a.m.
• Fraud was reported on River Bend Road at 12:14 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Georgetown Road at 2:03 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Holmes Street at 2:21 a.m.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Duckers Road at 3:17 p.m.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Owenton Road at 4:50 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Schenkel Lane at 6:33 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Adair Street at 10:08 p.m. A caller reported that a son was “hitting his father and tearing up the house.” The caller also advised that the son was “throwing stuff” and “trying to bite himself.”
• A burglary was reported on Menominee Trail at 11:23 p.m.