The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• A theft was reported on East Third Street at 8:50 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 9:23 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Dabney Street at 9:54 a.m. No one was injured.
• An assault was reported at the police department on West Second Street at 10:13 a.m. No further information was available.
• A suspicious package was reported on Capital Center Drive at 10:48 a.m. A caller at Capital Complex East reported receiving a suspicious powder through the mail.
• Vandalism was reported on East Georgetown Road at 10:58 a.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:22 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Doctors Drive at 3:32 p.m. No one was injured.
• An armed and dangerous person was reported on Leawood Drive at 4:43 p.m. A third-party caller reported a domestic dispute and said a tenant pulled a gun and said “do something now.” Officers were unable to locate anyone and wrote, “No one knows anything that was going on.”
• A controlled burn was reported on Collins Landing at 7:16 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Richardson Lane at 7:35 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Schenkel Lane at 8:44 p.m. A caller advised that a pregnant female was smoking drugs.
• A burglary was reported on Ashwood Court at 9:12 p.m. A caller reported a neighbor broke into his apartment and stole his phone and a clip to his gun.
• An assault was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 10:25 p.m. A caller reported that two males were fighting in the parking lot at Prince Hall Village Apartments. Police were unable to make contact with the subjects.
• A theft was reported on Centennial Avenue at 10:37 p.m.