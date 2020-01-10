The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:05 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Reed Drive at 1:18 a.m.
- A structure fire was reported on Teakwood Lane at 7:06 a.m. A garage was reported to be on fire at a residence. The fire was extinguished by 7:28 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leawood Drive at 9:57 a.m.
- An assault was reported on St. Clair Street at 10:05 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 11:45 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Diagnostic Drive at 2:16 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on U.S. 127 at 2:32 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Blue Valley Court at 4:33 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on U.S. 127 at 4:35 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported on Schenkel Lane at 4:53 p.m.
- Vandalism was reported on Georgetown Road at 5:18 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on U.S. 127 at 5:31 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on South Benson Road at 6:08 p.m.
- A missing person was reported on Logan Street at 10:51 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 10:59 p.m.