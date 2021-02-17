blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 10:30 a.m., officers were called to AutoZone, U.S. 127 South, after someone broke into a truck during the night.

• At 10:32 a.m., firefighters were called to Highwood Drive for an investigation.

• At 11:44 a.m., officers were called to U.S. 127 South concerning a person who pulled a gun on the caller.

• At 2:15 p.m., deputies, officers, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 53-mile marker. A vehicle overturned at the bottom of the eastbound ramp. A male patient was bleeding from an ear.

• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive for a burglary complaint. 

