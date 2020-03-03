blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:

• At 4:38 a.m., officers were called to Centennial Avenue after someone threw rocks at the caller’s car and broke the windshield.

• At 10:22 a.m., officers were called to Capital Avenue after outdoor lamps were damaged during the weekend at two locations.

• At 11:03 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Cave Run Road.

• At 1:38 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding at Bluegrass Head Start on Leestown Lane. It was a false alarm.

• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to Lowe’s on Leonardwood Drive concerning a credit card being opened with the caller’s information that was used at the store.

• At 3:03 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street after a motor was stolen from a building.

• At 4:04 p.m., officers were called to Sequoyah Trail for a possible child abuse,

• At 5:11 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Steele Street.

• At 7:27 p.m., firefighters responded to an alarm sounding on Arapaho Trail.

• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to Walmart on Leonardwood Drive concerning a theft.

• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to Domino’s Pizza on Grandview Drive concerning fraudulent money.

• At 11:02 p.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on East Scruggs Lane.

