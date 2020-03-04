The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• At 6:15 a.m., firefighters were called to Capital Avenue for a smell of smoke.
• At 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a littering complaint on Willow Street.
• At 9:07 a.m., officers were called to Circle K on Schenkel Lane concerning a theft.
• At 11:05 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an identity theft complaint.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers were called to Tinderwood Drive concerning a stolen notary stamp.
• At 12:15 p.m, officers were called to Louisville Road concerning a stolen cell phone, wallet and keys.
• At 1:41 p.m., officers were called to Old Lawrenceburg Road concerning a theft.
• At 1:49 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning a student who was in a fight at Elkhorn Middle School.
• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Combs Hall at Kentucky State University concerning a theft from a vehicle.
• At 3:03 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street after a person shoplifted candy from a business.
• At 5:23 p.m., officers were called to Frisch’s on U.S. 127 for a theft complaint.
• At 6:15 p.m., firefighters were called to Paul Sawyer Library, 319 Wapping St., for a possible elevator rescue. All elevators were found to be working properly.
• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to Rack Room Shoes on John Davis Drive concerning a theft from Saturday.
• At 6:18 p.m., firefighters were called to Rancho Drive for a smell of smoke.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning an armed person threatening to shoot the caller’s husband. The man was standing in the yard and became upset when they told him to leave.
• At 8:43 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court with social workers for a physical abuse case.
