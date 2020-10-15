blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:

• At 2:54 a.m., officers were called to Secretariat Way concerning a theft.

• At 3:51 a.m., firefighters were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard to reset locked elevators.

• At 10:08 a.m., officers were called to Woodhill Lane concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 11:14 a.m., officers were called to Ravencrest Apartments on East Georgetown Road concerning a theft.

• At 11:55 a.m., officers were called to Capital Mobile Home Park on East Georgetown Road concerning a package stolen from the caller’s porch.

• At 12:33 p.m., officers were called to Shell on East Main Street concerning a person in a car threatening to shoot someone. The passenger was hanging out of a window while holding a gun.

• At 2:01 p.m., officers were called to Tread Pro on Louisville Road concerning a stolen UHaul dolly.

• At 4:55 p.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning a theft of packages and mail.

• At 6:13 p.m., officers were called to Quachita Trail concerning an assault. 

• At 6:37 p.m., officers were called to Peaks Mill Road concerning a theft.

• At 7:45 p.m., officers were called to Save-A-Lot on Versailles Road concerning a woman chasing the caller on foot.

• At 8:21 p.m., officers were called to Stonehedge Street concerning a possible burglary.

