The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 7:49 a.m., officers responded to an injury accident on U.S. 127 involving two vehicles.
• At 1:14 p.m., officers were called to East Georgetown Road concerning the theft of a cell phone from a backpack.
• At 2:33 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, on Schenkel Lane, concerning a theft.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, on Marlowe Court, concerning a child abuse complaint.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Storage Mart, on Twilight Trail, after someone broke into a trailer.
• At 5:08 p.m., officers were called to Walmart, on Leonardwood Drive, for an assault complaint.
• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village after someone broke into a van and stole a wallet.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Inverness Road after a vehicle struck a house and knocked over a fire hydrant.
• At 7:49 p.m., officers were called to Self Storage Center on Parkside Drive after someone broke into a unit and took several items.
• At 9:19 p.m., firefighters were called to Cattlemen’s Roadhouse, on Jett Boulevard, for a fire. The restaurant was evacuated.
• At 10:07 p.m., officers were called to Speedway, on Louisville Road, concerning a counterfeit $20 bill.
• At 11:24 p.m., officers were called to Crosshill Drive after someone tried to break into a residence.
