The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 3:34 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village Apartments, on Prince Hall Village Drive, for a shots fired complaint. A person said he was injured.

• At 2:04 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office for a fraud complaint.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Discher Drive after someone broke into a car during the night and took a garage door opener.

• At 4:41 p.m., firefighters were called to Union Ridge Road for smoke in a residence. It was caused by a hot water tank leaking on an electrical board.

• At 6:20 p.m., officers were called to Pea Ridge Road concerning missing juveniles who left on a scooter. They were located.

• At 6:37 p.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, on Marlowe Court, concerning a stolen firearm. The weapon was later found.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a missing person. 

• At 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault in Anderson County. Officers followed the suspects through Franklin County, Shelby County and into Louisville, where the pursuit ended. 

• At 9:54 p.m., firefighters were called to Buffalo Trace Distillery, Great Buffalo Trace, concerning smoke from a garage. The fire was extinguished.

