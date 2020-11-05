Main Street Diner

Frankfort Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on a sidewalk near the Main Street Diner Wednesday morning.

According to police records, an officer was called to the restaurant at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, after a person witnessed the incident and called for help.

“Essentially, an eyewitness reported seeing a person on the ground and a man taking something from his pocket,” Frankfort Sgt. Ryan Belcher said. 

The suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made, Belcher said. 

There was no mention of any weapons being involved, he said. The alleged victim received minor injuries, apparently from being pushed to the ground, Belcher said, but refused medical treatment at the scene. 

