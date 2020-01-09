The Frankfort Police Department is investigating two instances of vandalism outside Walmart and Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive.
Capt. Dustin Bowman confirmed to The State Journal on Thursday that the department is working to gain access to surveillance footage from both businesses.
On Wednesday, a person who was parked outside of Lowe’s reported a hole drilled in the gas tank of their 2010 black Dodge Ram at 11:28 a.m., according to a 911 dispatch call sheet.
The person had been parked outside Lowe’s since about 5:30 a.m.
At 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, Frankfort police heard from another person who found a hole drilled in the gas tank of their silver Dodge Caravan.
The caller had been parked outside Walmart and believes the hole was drilled between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
Anyone with information about these two incidents should call the police department at 502-875-8523 or call their anonymous tip line at 502-875-8648.