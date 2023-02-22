Frankfort police say a local man criminally abused two young children by making them perform military-style exercises as punishment.

According to his arrest citation, between Dec. 19 and 30, 26-year-old Martynez Oden “used cruel and unusual punishment” when he made a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the sides of their bodies while they performed wall sits.

Martynez Oden

Martynez Oden

