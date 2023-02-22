Frankfort police say a local man criminally abused two young children by making them perform military-style exercises as punishment.
According to his arrest citation, between Dec. 19 and 30, 26-year-old Martynez Oden “used cruel and unusual punishment” when he made a 7-year-old and a 5-year-old hold a gallon jug of liquid in each hand with their arms extended out to the sides of their bodies while they performed wall sits.
During an interview with authorities on Jan. 18, Oden allegedly admitted the children were disciplined in a military-style manner, but stated that his brother, a co-defendant in the case, was the person responsible for administering the discipline to the children.
While meeting with police on Jan. 31, Oden’s brother reportedly said they took turns making the children do wall sits “along with striking them with a belt if they didn’t behave.”
Both victims allegedly said they were physically abused by Oden.
Officers were dispatched to Frankfort Regional Medical Center to arrest Oden Tuesday evening. During a search of his person, police reportedly located a small baggie of what appeared to be crack cocaine in his sweatshirt pocket and a smaller bag of the suspected drug in pocket of his jeans.
Oden, of Frankfort, allegedly confirmed that the baggies contained crack cocaine and “freely stated he was holding the crack for someone.”
He is charged with first-degree criminal abuse (child younger than 12 years old), a Class B felony, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony.
Oden is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. His bond has not yet been set.
