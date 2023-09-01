Frankfort police arrested three people for trafficking in more than 5 pounds of marijuana Thursday morning.

FPD’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a Landings Drive residence shortly after 9 a.m.

Shelia Morris-Rogers

Byron Council

Diante Dinwiddie

