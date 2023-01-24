A 21-year-old local man is accused of providing marijuana to and engaging in a sexual act with a teenager under 16.

According to his arrest citation, Demetrius Lear voluntarily met with Frankfort Police Monday evening and allegedly confessed to the charges stemming from an incident, which occurred in October.

Demetrius Lear

Demetrius Lear

