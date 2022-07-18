A Kentucky man is behind bars after Frankfort police discovered the vehicle he was speeding in was reported stolen.

An officer observed a red Buick SUV traveling at a high rate of speed at the intersection of Louisville Road and U.S. 127 South near Speedway at 12:14 a.m. Monday.

When police ran the license plate on the vehicle they found out it had been reported stolen and a dispatcher made that confirmation.

Officers also found out that the driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Daniel Hudson, was operating on a suspended license. During a search of his person, police allegedly located a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

Hudson is charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held. Bond has not yet been set in his case.

