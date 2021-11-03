A Lawrenceburg man, who already has two active drug possession cases in Franklin Circuit Court, was allegedly nabbed with illegal drugs during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

A Frankfort Police officer initiated a traffic stop on East Main Street at 1:30 a.m. after observing a 2010 black Ford Escape with no functioning tail lights being driven by Nathan Gamble.

When the officer ran Gamble’s name the operator informed him that Gamble had a suspended Kentucky license with multiple infractions for operating on a suspended license, the arrest citation states.

“As I placed (Gamble) under arrest I asked him several times if he had anything illegal on his person or inside his vehicle,” the officer wrote in the report.

“As I searched (Gamble), I located a syringe in his front right pants pocket with a dark brown liquid suspected to be heroin inside it.”

Gamble is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class A misdemeanor; and no tail lamps, a violation.

This isn’t Gamble’s first run-in with local law enforcement.

On Oct. 19, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted him on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, from a Sept. 5 arrest by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The grand jury also indicted him on Sept. 21 on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies. The Franklin County Regional Jail charged him in that case.

Gamble is being held at the jail on a $5,000 full-cash bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment in his latest case at 9 a.m. Friday.

