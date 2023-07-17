A Versailles man who led Frankfort police on a short chase early Sunday morning has been charged with several felony offenses.
Around 2:45 a.m., an FPD officer watching a suspected drug trafficking residence on Grand Avenue noticed a silver minivan with two occupants park for a short time and then leave. The officer located the vehicle turning from Noel Avenue onto Holmes Street where it reportedly “took off at a high rate of speed” before turning onto Alexander Street, First Avenue and Henry Street.
When the officer turned onto Henry Street in pursuit, the minivan came rolling down the hill and collided with the police cruiser. The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Johnson, fled the scene on foot.
The passenger allegedly identified Johnson as the driver and said she tried to put the van in park when it was rolling backwards but she couldn’t move the shifter.
During a search of the vehicle, police reportedly located a bag filled with syringes that contained suspected heroin. It was later discovered the vehicle’s owner did not know the minivan had been taken and said he never gave anyone permission to use it.
Johnson was found on Adair Street and arrested.
He is charged with receiving stolen property (more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief, all Class D felonies; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot) and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, both Class A misdemeanors; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor; and failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving and disregarding a stop sign, all violations.
Johnson is currently lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. His bond has been set at $10,000 full-cash.
