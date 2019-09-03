The investigation into a fatal Labor Day shooting at East Frankfort Park continued Tuesday as police assured citizens that the incident was isolated and sought their help in making an arrest.
At 5:49 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, the Frankfort Police Department received reports of shots fired at a large gathering in the park. Officers arrived and found Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati, with gunshot wounds lying between cars. They began CPR on Hendrix, who died later at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Police officers were on scene at the hospital when two other victims from the park incident arrived. Both had gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening.
“There was a party that was going on, and there was some type of negative altercation between two individuals that got out of hand and caused the shooting,” said FPD Capt. Dustin Bowman.
“Currently, we have several leads, a few tips here and there that we’ve been following up on. But at this point, we don’t have a shooter that we’ve questioned or anyone that’s been placed in custody.”
Witnesses reported that the suspect’s vehicle smashed through the back gate of the park and fled on Bonnycastle Drive.
Bowman stressed that the shooting appeared to have been an isolated incident.
“There is nothing in our investigation to tell us that this was preplanned," he said. "We have no indication or information to believe that any suspects are targeting anyone else.”
The investigation is being handled by the FPD in cooperation with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police. Agencies are sharing tips about persons of interest, vehicle descriptions and other information in order to determine the shooter’s identity and probable cause, and to seek an arrest.
“We will take the information we’ve gained from interviews throughout the night, put them all together, and try to establish new directions if we need to,” Bowman said.
He encourages anyone with information to assist.
“It’s a partnership,” Bowman said. “We work with the community, and all the help we can get, we gratefully accept.”
Persons with information about the shooting can remain anonymous, and are encouraged to contact Frankfort detectives at 502-875-8523 or Frankfort Crime Stoppers at 502-875-8648 or frankfortcrimestoppers.com/.