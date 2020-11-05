Frankfort Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the death of a resident Oct. 29.
Thursday afternoon, the department posted on Facebook that it was conducting a homicide investigation into the Oct. 29 death of 26-year-old Geoffrey D. Brown-Roberts.
Frankfort Police Sgt. Ryan Belcher said Brown-Roberts was pronounced dead in his apartment on Louisville Road.
Officers were called to the apartment at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 29 after a friend found Brown-Roberts’ body inside the apartment.
“The caller had found him unresponsive and cold to the touch,” Belcher said. “He was declared dead on scene.”
Brown-Roberts was probably dead for several hours before he was found, Belcher said, possibly into the overnight hours of Oct. 28-29.
There was evidence at the scene that indicated it was not a natural death, Belcher said, but he would not discuss details as the investigation is still open.
“The injuries visible led us to believe there was foul play,” Belcher said.
Originally from Detroit, Michigan, Belcher said they believe he has lived in Frankfort since the first of the year, though at different addresses.
Brown-Roberts had already run afoul of local authorities. According to online court records, Brown-Roberts was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 13 in Franklin Circuit Court. Belcher said Brown-Roberts was arrested around Jan. 31 for trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamines), a Class D felony; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class D felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anyone with information about Brown-Roberts’ death is asked to the Frankfort Police Department at 502-875-8582. Tips may also be submitted to Frankfort Crimestoppers at 502-875-8648.
