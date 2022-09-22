The Frankfort Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male accused of stealing from a new local business early Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to G’s Ice Cream at 29 Reilly Road at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a burglary.

092222 Suspect Reilly Road theft

Anyone who has information on the theft or can identify the male suspect is asked to call Officer Wallace at 502-875-8582.

