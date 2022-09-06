Frankfort police are asking for the public's help in locating three males wanted in connection to an assault that occurred Sunday night.

FPD

At approximately 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription