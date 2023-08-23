Police say a Frankfort woman’s two teenagers were left alone without adult supervision and had access to heroin and methamphetamine she is accused of trafficking.

Frankfort police executed a search warrant at 41-year-old Leslie Goins’ Kentucky Avenue residence at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday. Reportedly located throughout the residence was heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Leslie Goins

