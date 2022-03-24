Frankfort police nabbed an alleged car thief Wednesday afternoon for reportedly stealing a Toyota Camry in Kansas.

Officers were dispatched to Little Caesar’s Pizza on Versailles Road at 2:04 p.m. after receiving a call from a law enforcement agency in Kansas. The caller said GPS had tracked the stolen vehicle to the pizzeria.

When officers arrived they were advised that the vehicle was at East Frankfort Park where it was located.

Tiffany Howell, 37, was near the car with another female. Howell reportedly told police that she was driving the vehicle and had the keys in her possession. She also said she drove from Kansas to Frankfort.

After police confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen, they conducted a search and allegedly found glass pipes, “roaches” and rolling papers inside.

Howell, of Richmond, is charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) and theft by unlawful taking (more than $10,000 but less than $1 million), both Class C felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.

She was also charged with a probation violation.

Howell is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in her case.

