Frankfort Police responding to a possible theft on Brighton Park Boulevard early Sunday morning found a local man in possession of two illegal drugs.

Officers were called behind Kroger where 37-year-old Randell Thurman was allegedly checking door handles to see if they would open.

Randell Thurman

Randell Thurman

Per his arrest citation, when police made contact with the Frankfort man “it was clear he was under the influence of methamphetamine.” On his way to an FPD patrol car, Thurman reportedly dropped a small black box that contained two plastic baggies — one with a white, crystal-like substance that is suspected to be methamphetamine and another with suspected marijuana.

Thurman, of Frankfort, was read his rights and allegedly admitted the contents of the box were his.

He is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, possession of marijuana and public intoxication (controlled substance, excludes alcohol), both Class B misdemeanors.

Thurman is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription