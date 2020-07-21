whitney allison.png

Whitney Allison

It will be another three months before attorneys will discuss a trial date for Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison, 42, who was indicted last year for allegedly failing to report abuse of students.

Allison is facing a single misdemeanor count of failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse in connection with an incident in March 2019. A former teacher at the school, 42-year-old Todd Joseph Smith, faces two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, in Franklin Circuit Court.

On Tuesday, Allison was scheduled for a status hearing in Franklin District Court before Judge Kathy Mangeot to discuss setting a trial date. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, the court is scheduled to revisit the matter in October.

“We had a (trial) date,” Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks said in court Tuesday. “COVID among other things necessitated its continuance.”

Mangeot set another status hearing for Oct. 20, but left the door open to move it up should the situation change with the virus.

“Once we become open and jury trials are an option again, I wouldn’t mind accelerating it on the docket,” Sparks said.

Smith is scheduled for another court hearing in his case Aug. 14. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker said previously he anticipated a trial date would be set during that hearing.

Smith, who taught at Bondurant during the 2018-19 school year, was indicted in March 2019 for allegedly sexually abusing two students. Smith’s contract was not renewed at the end of the school year.

Allison was charged with not preparing a report to local law enforcement after learning that or having reason to believe a child had been abused. 

The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.

