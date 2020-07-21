It will be another three months before attorneys will discuss a trial date for Bondurant Middle School Principal Whitney Allison, 42, who was indicted last year for allegedly failing to report abuse of students.
Allison is facing a single misdemeanor count of failure to report child dependency, neglect or abuse in connection with an incident in March 2019. A former teacher at the school, 42-year-old Todd Joseph Smith, faces two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, in Franklin Circuit Court.
On Tuesday, Allison was scheduled for a status hearing in Franklin District Court before Judge Kathy Mangeot to discuss setting a trial date. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, the court is scheduled to revisit the matter in October.
“We had a (trial) date,” Franklin County Attorney Rick Sparks said in court Tuesday. “COVID among other things necessitated its continuance.”
Mangeot set another status hearing for Oct. 20, but left the door open to move it up should the situation change with the virus.
“Once we become open and jury trials are an option again, I wouldn’t mind accelerating it on the docket,” Sparks said.
Smith is scheduled for another court hearing in his case Aug. 14. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Zach Becker said previously he anticipated a trial date would be set during that hearing.
Smith, who taught at Bondurant during the 2018-19 school year, was indicted in March 2019 for allegedly sexually abusing two students. Smith’s contract was not renewed at the end of the school year.
Allison was charged with not preparing a report to local law enforcement after learning that or having reason to believe a child had been abused.
The charge is a Class B misdemeanor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.