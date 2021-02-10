A man charged with leading police on a chase through Frankfort in a stolen Jeep saw his charges go to a grand jury Tuesday afternoon.
Mark Cleveland, 46, of Frankfort, was arrested Jan. 26 after he stopped within sight of the Frankfort Police Department.
Tuesday in Franklin District Court, FPD officer Josh McConnell said police were investigating a theft that night when he spotted the suspects’ vehicle stopped at a bank ATM on Versailles Road.
McConnell said the vehicle sped away when he turned on his cruiser’s emergency lights, and it nearly struck a pedestrian in the process.
Officers followed the Jeep down Thornhill Bypass to East Main Street and Wilkinson Boulevard before stopping on West Second Street. McConnell said the driver, later identified as Cleveland, stopped when he came upon construction work on the road. He was arrested without further incident.
After Cleveland was taken into custody, McConnell said, police ran the Jeep’s vehicle identification number and confirmed it was reported stolen from Lexington.
Officers also found property inside the Jeep from the theft, including a pizza purchased with the stolen debit card. They also found marijuana and a pipe with suspected crack cocaine residue, police said.
Cleveland also admitted to smoking crack about 45 minutes earlier, McConnell said.
Following the hearing, Franklin District Judge Chris Olds determined there was enough probable cause to support the felony charges, and sent the case to a grand jury for further action.
Cleveland is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree wanton endangerment, all Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended operator's license, both Class B misdemeanors; and speeding, disregarding a stop sign and disregarding a traffic control device, all violations.
Cleveland’s passenger, 42-year-old Amanda Cummins, was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000, a Class D felony; theft by unlawful taking under $500, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Cummins is scheduled to be arraigned March 9, according to online court records.
