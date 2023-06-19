On Monday, Benjamin Purvis, 26, accepted a plea deal offer from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, reducing his charge of murder to second-degree manslaughter in the DUI-related death of a 4-year-old in an all-terrain vehicle accident.

Two other charges, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, and disregarding a stop sign remain unchanged under the plea deal.

Benjamin Purvis

Benjamin Purvis mugshot Courtesy Franklin County Regional Jail 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription