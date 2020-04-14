Juvenile crime data 2020.jpg

This chart compares Frankfort/Franklin County juvenile crime data from 2019 to current 2020 data.

After his deputies arrested two juveniles in two stolen cars last week, Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quite started thinking about increases in juvenile crime.

The data shows a significant increase in crime this year, when compared to the same timeframe a year ago.

Between Feb. 29 and April 13, deputies responded to 287 total calls, more than double the 128 calls deputies answered between Feb. 28 and April 13, 2019.

The good news is there were no murder or arson cases in either year, and robberies went down from one in 2019 to none this year.

Every other area increased. Assaults increased from one to six. Burglaries went from five in 2019 to 18 this year. Larceny calls tripled from 30 to 90. Auto thefts went from two to 14.

Though the data is for both juveniles and adults, Quire believes the increases are related to juveniles getting into trouble during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than any other reason.

The numbers, he said, made the case for implementing a curfew for juveniles, which took effect Monday night.

“I wanted to tell them why,” he said. “I’m certainly opposed to a curfew on adults.”

The coronavirus situation, which prompted the closure of schools and many businesses, was the only major difference from this time a year ago, he said.

“It’s a bad start to the year,” he said. “One would have to think the virus (was the reason). That was my gut feeling.”

The curfew applies to those younger than 18 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. There are exceptions for juveniles accompanied by a parent, guardian or adult older than 21 with parental permission. Juveniles going to or from work are also exempt.

A first offense merits a citation and parental notification. A second offense carries a fine of up to $250, while a third or subsequent offense carried a $500 fine.

“At least now we have a legal action we can take,” Quire said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Quire’s data did not include domestic dispute calls, though he said he has noticed an increase in domestic disturbances in recent weeks.

“A lot are just disturbance calls among family in general,” he said. “We are getting more because people are getting tired of being together.”

So far, none of those calls have involved physical injuries, he said.

