A cold Mountain Dew and a couple of Newport cigarettes.
That’s what’s waiting for Brandon Wright if he turns himself into the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
In a Tuesday night Facebook post, FCSO announced it’s annual “Hide and Seek Challenge” was underway, and the search for Wright, who has several outstanding warrants, is on.
“Our ole friend Brandon is up to his old tricks! Brandon, do we have to go through all of this again? How about you just quietly turn yourself in and we will get you a cold Mountain Dew and a couple of Newports, just like the last time we had to chase you down,” the post reads.
Last May, Wright taunted the sheriff’s office in a Facebook live post, according to a previous State Journal report. Wright was apprehended by FCSO Detective Jeff Farmer nearly a week later on charges of theft by unlawful taking (contents from a vehicle, $10,000 or more), a Class C felony.
Currently Wright has arrest warrants out for probation violation and persistent felony offender charges, Sheriff Chris Quire said. He is also a person of interest in a recent theft.
As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Quire said Wright was still at-large.
The social media post encourages Wright to give Farmer a call at 502-875-8740.
Those who know Wright’s whereabouts are asked to text the sheriff’s office tip line at 502-320-3306.