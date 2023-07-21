On Friday, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate accepted a plea deal from registered sex offender Stephen Parsons on multiple charges relating to his October 2022 arrest on suspicion of child sex abuse.
The 53-year-old accepted the Commonwealth's offer on 12 felony counts:
One count of first degree rape, victim under 12 years old, a Class A felony
One count of first degree sodomy, victim under 12 years old, a Class A felony
One count first degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years old, a Class C felony
One count use of a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a Class B felony
Two counts distribution of a matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12, second offense, a Class B felony
One count of tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony
Five counts of persistent felony offender
After being charged as a persistent felony offender, the other charges were enhanced, with Wingate accepting the Commonwealth's recommendation that Parsons serve a total of 30 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, and he must serve no less than 85% of his total sentence.
Parsons will also be required to register as a lifetime sexual offender registrant, submit his DNA samples, obtain a certified sexual offender pre-sentence evaluation (CSOPE), as well as complete a five-year post-incarceration supervision upon release from prison.
Parsons was arrested in the fall of last year after the mother of the victim, who was 10 years old at the time, contacted police when the child disclosed the abuse. The mother had also confronted Parsons over the allegations, which took place from July through early October 2022.
The victim and their mother had been residing with Parsons, who was a registered sex offender prior to his arrest in this case, at the time of the abuse.
Due to the graphic nature of the offenses and to protect the identity of the victim, The State Journal will not disclose the nature of the offenses.
In the arrest citation, it was noted that "while having knowledge that a criminal investigation was going to be conducted, [Parsons] intentionally disposed of his cellphone which contained child pornography."
Final sentencing in this case is scheduled for Sept. 22. He remains in custody at Franklin County Regional Jail.
