A Louisville man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for allegedly stealing his mother’s vehicle “just because.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by Louisville Metro Police that a stolen vehicle had been tracked to Taco Bell on Versailles Road around 4 p.m. LPD then informed deputies that the vehicle was at Parkside shopping center.

Cody Lenz

