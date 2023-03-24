A local man is facing three felony charges after Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at his residence around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to his arrest citation, law enforcement located several baggies of marijuana, a white powder substance believed to be some type of illegal narcotic wrapped in a clear plastic bag and a revolver in the bedroom of 35-year-old Armon White.

Armon White

